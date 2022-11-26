Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Content Featuring Kevin Bacon and More

The final MCU project of the year is finally here! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hit Disney+ yesterday, and it follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The new "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and an 85% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." In honor of the special's release, Pratt took to social media to share some fun behind-the-scenes content.

"Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon. Now streaming on @disneyplus," Pratt wrote. Gunn replied with a Santa emoji and Klementieff replied with some heart emojis. Bacon also commented, "I don't think I've ever looked so happy to be kidnapped. Must've been the holiday spirit 🎁" You can check out the post below:

Do You Have to Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

There are definitely moments in the new special that will come up again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2023.