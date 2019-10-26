Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Humorous Throwback Video of Michael Rooker

James Gunn is currently working on DC’s The Suicide Squad, but he’s best known for helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Occasionally, the director shares throwbacks from his time on the Marvel movie sets, and his latest Instagram post is an especially hilarious look at the behind-the-scenes shenanigans. The video shows Michael Rooker in his full Yondu garb being caressed by a tiny hand with the actor making funny faces while people giggle in the background.

View this post on Instagram #throwbackthursday @michael_rooker and a tiny hand #tbt #yondu A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Oct 24, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

“#throwbackthursday @michael_rooker and a tiny hand #tbt #yondu,” Gunn wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So strange…that tiny hand,” Rooker replied.

Many other people commented on the post, including some celebrities.

“Hahaha,” @pom.klementieff replied.

“So many good things at once,” @sethgreen added.

“Eeeeekkkkk😂😂😂,” @mikaela wrote.

“Terrifying,” @jenniferlholland commented.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. In the meantime, he’s working on The Suicide Squad, which stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn recently shared a new look at his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.