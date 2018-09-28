‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Says Disney Intends to Use James Gunn’s Script for Vol. 3

Months after Marvel Studios and Disney chose to fire James Gunn as the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise there are still a lot of questions about the series’ third film’s fate. Now, one of the film’s stars may have at least one of the answers.

In an interview with Tulsa World Sean Gunn, who is both James Gunn’s brother as well as plays Kraglin and provides the movements for Rocket in the films, admitted that he doesn’t know what’s going on overall with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that he knows they intent to use his brother’s script.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” Gunn said. “I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

Back in August, reports Guardians star Dave Bautista (Drax) told The Jonathan Ross Show that the film was on hold indefinitely, essentially confirming rumors that the film’s production had been delayed. At that time, many fans wondered if that meant the film was completely off the table, but according to Gunn, that’s not the case and he’s even been contacted by Marvel.

“Obviously, I think it’s a tricky proposition for them to find another director to step in — and also the scheduling of a lot of other actors who are incredibly busy can’t be easy,” Gunn said. “But I know that they plan on making the movie. I had not been contacted at all for a while, but I was recently contacted by Marvel saying, ‘Yeah, we do plan to make this movie. We’re just not sure when yet.’”

Gunn also said that, ultimately, what matters most is that the film gets made so that fans aren’t disappointed — and noted that the fans don’t care about the controversy that led to his brother’s firing.

“Honestly, that’s really what I cared about more than anything with all of this,” he said. “I don’t want the fans to be deprived of something that they really love and really want. I go, and I do these conventions and a really striking thing to me … is fans are basically split into two camps. There is one group that is super supportive of my brother and range from sad to angry about what happened. And then the other half are people who don’t know and don’t care. They just want to see the movie.”

Those fans will probably have to wait awhile to see it as currently stands. The film had originally been slated for 2020, but it’s now unlikely the film will arrive as planned and it’s unclear when the film will actually head into production.

