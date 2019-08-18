Guardians of the Galaxy Star Sean Gunn Teases “Ravager Hoedown” at Upcoming Con

Sean Gunn, the actor best known for playing Kraglin and doing the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be attending Bubba Fest next weekend. The convention takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee and is dubbed “America’s Original Souther-Fried Comic Con.” Gunn will be appearing alongside his fellow Ravager, Chris Sullivan, who played Taserface in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Earlier today, Gunn took to Instagram to tease their upcoming appearance:

“Looking forward to a Ravager Hoedown next weekend at #BubbaFest in Knoxville! Come meet me and Taserface if you’re in the neighborhood. #southernfriedcomiccon,” Gunn wrote.

In addition to Sullivan, the photo also includes Steve Agee, who commented on the post:

“You going to DragonCon? I’ll be there Labor Day weekend,” he added. (Gunn has yet to reply, but so far, he’s not on the line-up.)

Many others commented on the post, too:

“When is Taserface getting his own spinoff movie,” @avocadosarefake wrote.

“We need a ravagers TV show for Disney+,” @chlllblll suggested.

Earlier this summer, Gunn married his long-time girlfriend, Natasha Halevi, and the event was officiated by Gunn’s brother, James Gunn, who is best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The brothers are expected to reunite for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it’ll be a while as the film is not set to be a part of Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four.

You can currently catch Gunn in Avengers: Endgame, which was just released on Blu-ray and DVD. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.