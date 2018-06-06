James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Easter Egg

Another Easter egg has been spotted in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as director James Gunn has confirmed a small detail spotted in Vol. 2.

A fan approached Gunn on Twitter with a screenshot of a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which saw Kurt Russell’s Ego character explaining his history to Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill. In the sequence where he revealed himself to have mated with beings of all different species from all around the cosmos, one of the characters represented appears to be from Mantis’ domain. Gunn confirmed, this is not in fact Mantis or a direct relative, but a creature of the same species.

Check out the moment and post from Gunn in the Instagram post below…

“Many of you have writing me about a discovered Easter egg in [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2], where Ego apparently seems to have been with a female of Mantis’ species,” Gunn wrote. “Yes, I can confirm this is correct. However, you don’t necessarily need to infer anything else from this information. Whatever the case, good find!”

Still, Gunn is also quick to point out that this is not the Easter egg he has been teasing since the release of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. No one has found that hidden detail, yet. Of course, that’s an entirely different movie, but the director clarified just in case anyone got confused because, after all, this is the Internet he’s talking to.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

