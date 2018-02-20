Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Opens To $101 Million Internationally

Looks like the Milano still has plenty of fuel left in the tank as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is blazing to a huge opening weekend overseas.

The sequel to Marvel Studios’ cosmic team up opened in international box offices on Friday and is already doing better than the first film, putting the film on pace for a $101.2 million opening weekend.

Exhibitor Relations tweeted out the results, reporting that James Gunn’s film is already doing 57% better than the first film in its international opening, garnering moviegoers in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, and other countries.

The film opened in 37 markets overall and is set to premiere in the United States and China this week, where it could see a huge record-setting haul that could put it alongside Disney’s other money-printing movie of the year, Beauty and the Beast.

Still hooked on a feelin’ and high on box office believin’–Marvel’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 debuted with $101.2M int’l this weekend. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) April 30, 2017

GUARDIANS VOL. 2 debuted 57% better than the OG: UK ($15M) OZ ($11M) GER ($8M) FRA ($8M) MEX ($7M) BRZ ($7M) ITA ($4M) — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) April 30, 2017

It will be interesting how the movie’s release fares when compared to similar Marvel releases like Captain America: Civil War when it opens worldwide, given how that movie built off of previous films in the franchise and starred many faces from the wider Avengers franchise.

The movie is tracking huge buzz and could perform better than expectations, given the 87% Certified Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s own Composite Rankings rate the movie at 86.50, just ahead of the first film and in 4th place overall on the all-time ratings (behind the Dark Knight, Logan, and Civil War).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in the domestic market this Friday. Are you excited to finally pop another edition of the Awesome Mix into your own Walkmen? Let us know with your rank in the Movie Database below!

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn (Slither). The film marks the return of the original Guardians, including Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) as Peter Quill/Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana (Star Trek Into Darkness) as Gamora; Dave Bautista (Spectre) as Drax; Vin Diesel (Furious 7) as the voice of Groot; Bradley Cooper (American Sniper) as the voice of Rocket; Michael Rooker (Jumper) as Yondu; Karen Gillan (The Big Short) as Nebula; and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Kraglin. New cast members include Pom Klementieff (Oldboy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Everest), Chris Sullivan (The Knick, The Drop) and Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight, The Thing).

