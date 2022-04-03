Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Debunks Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel Rumors

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is is currently in production and it’s expected to be the final film to feature the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast. All of the major players are expected to return, including Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Of course, Cooper and Diesel only voice their characters, which means they don’t film their roles on set with the rest of the cast. Recently, director James Gunn tweeted, “Neither Vin nor Bradley have ever been on the set of a Guardians film (nor on a Thor film to my knowledge),” which caused one outlet to report that the stars are not involved with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Thor: Love and Thunder. Thankfully, Gunn was quick to debunk the rumors.

“.@JamesGunn reveals @vindiesel and Bradley Cooper are not involved with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ or ‘@Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’!” @mxdwnmovies tweeted. “No I didn’t. I said they’ve never been on the set of a Guardians movie, which whoever wrote this tweet knows is a different thing,” Gunn replied. The director also answered some questions in the comments. “But surely they have both visited the sets before?” one fan asked. “No, never,” Gunn revealed. “That sounds rude you should have invited them to the set,” another tweeted. “They’re invited to set any time,” Gunn clarified. You can check out the tweets below:

“Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew,” Gunn recently wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.” The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn’t have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, “It does with this cast.”

There’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans took to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they’re not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Karen Gillan (Nebula) also took to Twitter to react to Gunn’s latest statement, sharing a slew of sad emojis.

Last year, Gillan shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” She added, “You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level … I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.