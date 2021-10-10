Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn’s final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.

“I’m not saying anything about anything so don’t take this as insinuating anything about what’s going to happen in #Vol3 BUT I was threatened with, easily, 300 riots before #TheSuicideSquad was released & almost every character was killed & so far I’ve received exactly zero riots,” Gunn wrote. Someone in the comments asked, “Are you going to make me cry again?” Gunn replied, “If I have to cry while writing them you have to cry while watching them, that’s the deal.” You can check out the tweets below:

Before the release of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the director made it clear that you wouldn’t want to get too attached to all of the characters and even joked about an “overly optimistic” death doll he saw online. Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and said, “The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character.” Den of Geek posted the quote on Twitter, and Gunn shared it, revealing that he was getting daily threats on social media about the movie.

“This morning on IG: ‘This is a threat. If you kill (character name redacted) I will hatecrime you.’ Every. Single. Day,” Gunn revealed. One fan commented on the post, saying, “Sometimes I’m amazed anyone has the sheer perseverance left to make popular media. My hat’s off to you!” Gunn replied, “If you read the comments below this thread, they’re someone around the average of 75 or 50 positive to 1 negative – too many artists get bogged down in the negative ones & grow numb to the positive ones. I try not to get bogged down in either & stay focused on what I love to do.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released in 2022. As for Gunn’s DC properties, The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January.