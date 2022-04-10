Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Talks Physical Transformation to Play Marvel Role

While there’s still more than a year before it’s set to open in theaters, fans are excited for Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due, in part, to Adam Warlock officially coming to the MCU. Played by Will Poulter, known for his roles in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Midsommar, and Dopesick, the character is one that fans have been excited to see for some time. But it’s also a role that requires a bit of physical transformation and now Poulter is opening up about the extreme transformation he’s had to undergo—and says it’s one he wouldn’t recommend to anyone.

Speaking with The Independent (via Digital Spy), Poulter said that there wasn’t much he could discuss because of Marvel’s priority on secrecy but did talk about the work he’s put in to fit the physical needs for the role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s difficult talking about it because with Marvel it’s all secret squirrel,” he said. “But the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training. I’m in a very privileged position in that respect, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job.”

He also spoke about the amount of food he’s had to consume as part of the program noting that he’s in a maintenance phase now, which is easier diet-wise, but the process itself was a bit of a challenge.

“I’ve gone through a series of different diets over the last few months. Now I’m in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice,” he said. “I’m not eating copious amounts of food to bulk, and I’m not cutting. I’m just maintaining my weight. I’ve gone through periods of looking at food and feeling like I can’t face it, and then you blink and the next minute you’re ready to eat furniture because you’re so hungry.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special do not yet have release dates.