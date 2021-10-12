Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Poulter’s MCU Arrival as Adam Warlock Has Fans Hyped

After being teased in one of the many post-credits scenes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday afternoon, James Gunn confirmed Black Mirror star Will Poulter will be playing the character in the MCU moving forward.

“As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so…um…,” Gunn said of the rumors popping up over the weekend. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guys. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

