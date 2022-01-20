Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana Shares Hilarious Video of Gamora Makeup Removal

It’s been nearly five years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit theaters, and Marvel fans are eager to see what’s next for love lovable space crew. The movie is currently in production with James Gunn back at the helm, and some of the cast have been sharing updates on social media. This week, Zoe Saldana posted some new images in her Gamora makeup. Of course, the green can’t stay on forever, so the actor followed up her posts with a hilarious makeup removal video.

“Bye Gamora, see you next week,” Saldana wrote. The video shows her removing her green makeup next to the viral video of a rat showering himself. You can check out Saldana’s post below.

Saldana often uses her Instagram account to share fun updates about Gamora and Guardians of the Galaxy. Back in June, she posted about how Gamora almost had green eyes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Would you believe that Gamora almost had green eyes?” she wrote. “In one of the many camera tests, we had @jamesgunn wanted to see how I looked with green eyes as Gamora. Eventually, he changed his mind about that, and I was so grateful that he did because I found these contacts to be so uncomfortable. My heart went out to @davebautista and @karengillan who had to wear contacts for Drax and Nebula. But their characters looked amazing in them, plus they’re true professionals! Reminiscing a lot lately as we gear up to go back for another Guardians adventure! #gotg3”

In addition to Saldana, many fan-favorite Marvel actors will be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It was also reported back in October that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star, Will Poulter, had been cast as Adam Warlock. In November, Gunn shared a cast photo that included the returning actors as well as Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, and he has shut down any casting rumors beyond those newcomers. However, Iwuji isn’t the only actor to work with Gunn in both DC and Marvel, and Gunn did previously tease that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.