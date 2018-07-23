‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Michael Rooker Quits Twitter After James Gunn Firing

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead star Michael Rooker announced Sunday he’s quit Twitter.

In a pair of tweets published Sunday afternoon, Rooker’s official Twitter account, @RookerOnline — long operated by his representative — announced the star was abandoning his Twitter account.

“This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSH-T… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it,” the tweet reads. “Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram. — MR.”

The account encouraged fans to continue to follow Rooked-related news at his official website, michaelrookeronline.com, and both his official Instagram and Facebook pages.

“We’re sorry it has come to this & will miss most of you,” read the account’s last tweet, ended with hashtag “#goodbye.”

“This account is no longer active,” reads the account biography. “Michael Rooker has left Twitter and will not return.” A photo of Rooker with longtime friend and collaborator Gunn acts as the profile picture. Until recently, Rooker’s avatar was a solo head shot of the actor against a black backdrop.

Rooker famously played blue-skinned Ravager Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Rooker was not expected to return to the role after Gunn said the character would stay dead after his heartfelt sacrifice made to save the life of surrogate son Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

Gunn, who was set to return as writer-director on Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was quickly fired by Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn after years of “offensive” and “indefensible” tweets published by the director surfaced.

Subject matter in the tweets — many of which are collected here — involved pedophilia, child molestation, rape, and other abuses. Gunn has since apologized for the tweets and accepted his removal from the third installment of the blockbuster franchise.

Drax actor Dave Bautista and Kraglin actor Sean Gunn — Gunn’s brother — both came to the director’s defense, as did Ant-Man and the Wasp star David Dastmalchia, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Patton Oswalt, and other celebrities.

Series leads Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana were the most recent to issue comments on the controversy: Pratt opted for a Bible verse, not referring to Gunn directly, and Saldana said she will be “pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term.”