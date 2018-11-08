Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Her Bad Wig In First ‘Iron Man’

When it comes to bringing classic comic book characters to life, Marvel succeeds like no other film franchise. However, they’ve made some unfortunate mistakes in the wig department, and the cast of Iron Man is not afraid to let their feelings known.

The recently released Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years is an exciting new book that’s filled with interesting, surprising, and hilarious stories from behind-the-scenes of the first 20 Marvel films. This hardcover collector’s item is packed with informative interviews, including the team behind Iron Man. Jon Favreau (the film’s director/Happy Hogan), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), and Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) all answered questions about the film that started it all…

When asked what the last ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe meant to the core team in front of (and behind) the camera, Favreau was quick to give a nostalgic answer. “It’s nice to look at how the legacy is living on in these other movies under other filmmakers and other actors,” he said, “I’m grateful that Marvel Studios have done a good job keeping it going.”

“I feel like we’ve also lived a lot of life together,” added Paltrow. The team went on to discuss their families and Favreau brought up Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, being present for her first screen-test. This is when the wig drama was revealed. “Remember how bad my wig looked?,” asked Paltrow. Robert Downey Jr. was quick to joke: “And we’ve been chasing that ever since!”

We have to imagine the screen-test wig was slightly worse than what made the final cut, because when it comes to disastrous Marvel wigs, Pepper Potts doesn’t rank #1. We all know Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow wig in Iron Man 2 was an unfortunate look.

Paltrow wasn’t afraid to admit that her wig put her in a bad mood, which led to the reveal that Favreau also sported a hair piece in the film. Luckily, RDJ was there to settle the discussion by declaring his avoidance of wigs. “We don’t want me in a wig,” he added. “If we get to that point, we should’ve hung up our jerseys already.” Luckily, the Marvel wardrobe teams have stepped up their wig game over the years, from the beautiful locks of Gamora to Tessa Thompson’s $10,000 Ragnarok wig.

