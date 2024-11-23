Arcane’s Final Episodes Are Now Streaming With Netflix: Watch

Arcane has been one of the biggest video game adaptations released in the last few years, and now it’s finally come to an end with the final episodes now streaming with Netflix. Arcane first made waves with fans back when it hit on Netflix in 2021, and the League of Legends franchise expanded in a whole new way thanks to taking its characters and placing them within this new story. Season 2 of the series has been taking over Netflix ever since it kicked off its run earlier this month, and has been steadily getting ready for its end that’s now hitting today.

Arcane Season 2 kicked off its run with Netflix earlier this month, and Act 3 is now available for streaming with the service as of Saturday, November 23rd. These are the final three episodes of the season overall, and officially brings the animated series to an end after 18 episodes. These final episodes have fans hoping that everything will be wrapped up well for every character before it’s all over as it has yet to be announced what could be in League of Legends‘ future after Arcane has its time in the spotlight.

Why Arcane Is Ending After Two Seasons

Arcane: League of Legends has officially come to an end after two seasons, and wrapped up its run as one of the most expensive to produce animated series of all time. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the franchise won’t be continuing, it just won’t be continuing in its current form. Arcane series co-creator Christian Linke spoke to ComicBook earlier this year about the decision to end the animated series after two seasons, and explained that it was always the plan to bring the story to an end at this point.

“We always had a story in mind with a beginning and an end. I think it was really just the character arcs. We knew that there was a specific thing we wanted to do,” Linke said. “We didn’t necessarily have a specific episode count in mind, but we always knew it would be a finite story. It wasn’t this open-ended concept for a series. It was pretty organic for us so there was never this question of, ‘Oh, when will it end? We don’t know.’ We knew from the start.” But while this is the end of the story, this could eventually lead to more League of Legends stories within the wider world of the franchise.

Will Arcane Get a Season 3?

While Arcane has ended after Season 2, League of Legends has a ton of characters within its original video game releases. Just as the title for the series suggests overall, it’s built with a potential to continue as an anthology series in future installments. Netflix has already seen success with these kinds of video game anthologies with the likes of Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne, and given how big of a hit Arcane has been already, it does stand to reason that there would also be success in the future of new stories tackling other characters.

Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for production studio Fortiche, in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, Arcane runs for 18 episodes overall across its two seasons. Now streaming with Netflix, the massively popular animated series stars Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, and many more at the center of all of the chaos that’s now come to an end with the final batch of episodes. Now it’s just a matter of catching up and seeing what comes next.