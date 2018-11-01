Tyler Perry’s Madea and Deadpool Mashup Costume Is Amazing

Superheroes and supervillains have become a sort of staple for Halloween, but few have probably been this creative.

Tyler Perry recently shared his Halloween costume on his Instagram account, which mashes up his Madea character with Marvel’s Deadpool.

Yes, you read that right. Madeadpool.

Besides just being a pretty good play on words, there’s something oddly delightful about how the Madea/Deadpool mashup comes together. There’s also a bit of added irony to Perry channeling the Merc with a Mouth, seeing as the entertainment mogul has floated the idea of joining the Marvel and DC world in the past.

“I’ve had a couple conversations, but I would always say, ‘I’m not the guy to do this,’” Perry shared in an interview back in 2017. “I’m not the guy that can bring this vision to life cause it takes such a village to pull it together, and I’m not a guy that can work with fifty other directors and producers telling you what to do, how to do it, when to do it. That doesn’t work for me. I saw that in a couple of the sci-fi movies that I’ve been apart of and I think, ‘Uhh, I’m not doing that.’”

And while Madea and Deadpool might be major money-makers at box office, it sounds like the future of both franchises might be in a bit of jeopardy. Fox is planning to distribute a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 in Christmas of 2019, which will apparently feature new scenes.

“We definitely shot new stuff.” Deadpool 2 co-writer Paul Wernick recently explained. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

But beyond that, there’s no telling what’s in store for the Marvel antihero, with the Disney/Fox purchase looming overhead.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds said in an interview earlier this year. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

What do you think of Tyler Perry’s Madea/Deadpool mashup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.