Happy Hogan Is Basically Peter Parker’s Chaperone in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eager learn what Peter Parker and his friends are up to now that they’re no longer particles of dust. During a visit to the film’s set, Jon Favreau shared with ComicBook.com how Happy Hogan and Peter’s relationship has changed, his role as Peter’s chaperone in the movie, and his connection to Queens.

“Well, they went through a lot together, and I think that his relationship with Tony, Peter’s with Tony, and Happy’s always been very loyal to Tony,” he explained.

When asked if Happy was a traditional chaperone, Favreau said “no” and went on to compare himself to another iconic franchise character.

“No. Now I kind of am because with the kids, so I wasn’t kidding,” he said. “I was just joking. I was like, ‘I’m kind of Hagrid here.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re kind of…’ They’re all figuring out who they will be from Harry Potter. Maybe because we’re here too, surrounded by… Because they serve us. That’s where we get food. We get butter beer for lunch.”

In the upcoming movie, Happy is there to protect not only Peter, but his friends, too.

“By extension, all these kids are in my charge because just by association with Peter, they’re drawn into a world that’s a lot more dangerous than the high school experience that these kids should be going through,” he said. “It’s cool for me because the school’s kind of based on the high school I went to, Bronx Science. I’m throwing out geeky lines to them, acting too cool for my character.”

“I’m like, ‘That’s actually not a spear, it’s a halberd.’ Knowing what every weapon in there is,” he added. “I remember from my Dungeons and Dragons days, so it’s kind of fun. I’m from Queens also. In Captain America when they show Queens, when they cut to Queens and there with the big chyron my heart jumped. Because when you’re from Queens, you don’t really get that top billing like that. You’re the punchline.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

