Marvel Legends Grey Hulk and Retro X-Force Deadpool Figures Are Live

Late last night, Hasbro released two highly anticipated figures in their Marvel Legends Marvel 80th anniversary lineup – The 1962 first appearance Incredible Hulk in Grey (a former European exclusive) and the ’90s style X-Men X-Force Deadpool! UPDATE: We’ve been told that Hasbro will pull the plug on pre-orders at around 12pm ET (9am PT) today, October 24th. We’re not sure when or if they will return, so hit the links below while you can (you can also get Grey Hulk on eBay here and Deadpool on eBay here).

ORIGINAL: You can pre-order the Marvel Legends 6-inch Grey Hulk figure right here for $34.99 with shipping slated for December. The Deadpool figure is available to pre-order here for $24.99 with the same shipping window. Below you’ll find images and official specs, and keep in mind that these are Fan Channel exclusives, so there’s a good chance they will sell out. Both figures are pretty fantastic (and that includes the packaging), but we highly suggest going after that Hulk figure first.

X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deadpool Action Figure – Exclusive:

6-inch action figures of fan-favorite mutants on Toy Biz-inspired 1990s-esque packaging.

Each features tons of articulation, vibrant colors, and cool accessories!

Deadpool includes 4 guns, 2 swords, and lots of detail.

Hasbro’s 6-inch Marvel Legends action figures get the Toy Biz treatment with these Marvel Legends Super Heroes Vintage 6-Inch Action Figures. Each one features tons of articulation, vibrant colors, and cool accessories and comes packaged on the classic colorful cardback.





Marvel Legends 6-Inch Grey The Incredible Hulk Action Figure – Exclusive:

Hulk a blast from past!

Hulk smash out of packaging.

Hulk include crushed pipe and ripped shirt. Smash!

Hasbro’s 6-inch Marvel Legends action figures get the Toy Biz treatment with these Marvel Legends Super Heroes Vintage 6-Inch Action Figures. Thee gamma ray-infused hero comes packaged on the classic blue and grey cardback.

On a related note, Hasbro’s recently released Stan “The Man” Lee Marvel Legends figure is based on his chess-playing cameo in 2012’s The Avengers. Features include multiple points of articulation, a Captain America shield with Stan Lee’s signature, and a chess board. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for May.

“Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH STAN LEE Figure, inspired by the creator of the AVENGERS himself, STAN “THE MAN” LEE! This high quality, realistic, 6-inch figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation, making it a great addition to any action figure collection. Inspired by STAN LEE’S cameo as a skeptical chess player in MARVEL’S THE AVENGERS, this figure includes a CAPTAIN AMERICA shield featuring STAN’S signature and a chess board based on his iconic cameo in the film. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

