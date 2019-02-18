All Of The Hasbro Marvel Legends Reveals From Toy Fair New York 2019

Today was a pretty good day if you happen to be a purveyor of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends toys. The toymaker took to New York’s Javits Center to unveil dozens of new figures they plan on releasing this year and believe it or not, they should have something from everyone.

From Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg (Taika Waititi) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) to Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Luis (Michael Pena), Hasbro did an excellent job of filling out their wave this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted this article includes only the toys in which Hasbro has released official images for. There are reports of other figures making an appearance at the convention — such as a new Beta Ray Bill figure — but those have been omitted.

It looks like some of the first Spider-Man: Far From Home toys have been announced, as the red and black and stealth suits lead a wave with four other non-movie figures. Notably absent from the initial wave is a movie-accurate Mysterio.

Another point of note is the inclusion of a new Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Rock Python figure that are being announced as part of an “Avengers” wave. There are more chances than not that these two will be in the wave for Avengers: Endgame but Hasbro is simply unable to announce it as of yet.

Keep scrolling to see the Marvel Legends figures revealed earlier today at Toy Fair New York 2019!

Captain America & Peggy Carter (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH CAPTAIN AMERICA and PEGGY CARTER Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Colossus & Juggernaut (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH COLOSSUS and JUGGERNAUT Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Ghost & Luis (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GHOST and LUIS Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Hela & Skurge (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SKURGE and HELA Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Grandmaster & Korg (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GRANDMASTER and KORG Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Iron Man & Iron Spider (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH IRON MAN and IRON SPIDER Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Wolverine & Hulk (Marvel 80th Anniversary Two-Pack)

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH WOLVERINE and HULK Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Marvel 80th Anniversary Captain America

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH CAPTAIN AMERICA Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Marvel 80th Anniversary Iron Man

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH IRON MAN Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Marvel 80th Anniversary Thor

MARVEL 80th ANNIVERSARY LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH THOR Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Avengers: Infinity War Loki & Corvus Glaive Two-Pack

MARVEL AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH LOKI VS. CORVUS GLAIVE 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Spring 2019)

WALMART EXCLUSIVE

“Avengers” Wave

MARVEL AVENGERS LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SHURI Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL AVENGERS LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH ROCK PYTHON Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Emma Frost Walgreens Exclusive

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH EMMA FROST Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available exclusively at Walgreens.

Infamous Iron Man Walgreens Exclusive

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH INFAMOUS IRON MAN Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available exclusively at Walgreens.

X-Men Brotherhood Three-Pack Amazon Exclusive

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH X-MEN BROTHERHOOD 3-Pack

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available exclusively at Amazon.

Marvel Legends Vehicles Captain America & Motorcycle

MARVEL LEGENDS VEHICLES 6-INCH CAPTAIN AMERICA WWII Figure and Vehicle

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Target Exclusive Two-Pack

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN AND MJ 6-INCH Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available exclusively at Target.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Wave

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-MAN HERO SUIT Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-MAN STEALTH Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH DOPPLERGANGER Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SPIDER-WOMAN Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH SCORPION Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HYDRO MAN Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

X-Force Wave

MARVEL X-FORCE LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH GUARDIAN Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL X-FORCE LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH CANNONBALL Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL X-FORCE LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH BOOM BOOM Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL X-FORCE LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH NIGHTCRAWLER Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL X-FORCE LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MISTER SINISTER Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

X-Men Retro

MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN RETRO SERIES 6-INCH WOLVERINE Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN RETRO SERIES 6-INCH DAZZLER Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN RETRO SERIES 6-INCH SILVER SAMURAI Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN RETRO SERIES 6-INCH CYCLOPS Figure

(HASBRO/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

Available at most major retailers.

Before You Go

Which of the above Legends figures are you going to get? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to chat about all things toys!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!