Hawkeye and Black Widow Reunite in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Image

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are willing to do whatever it takes to save the universe and defeat Thanos. They’ll have to get their hands dirty if they want to win in Avengers: Endgame. Luckily, they have two members with red in their ledgers with Hawkeye and Black Widow.

The two former SHIELD agents are set to reunite in the new movie, finally putting Clint Barton in the spotlight after sitting out for Infinity War. New promo art for Avengers: Endgame showcases the bond between the two, setting up another epic adventure for two of the deadliest members of the superhero team.

Many fans were disappointed when Hawkeye didn’t show up in Avengers: Infinity War after getting arrested in Captain America: Civil War. But he’s set to make a major comeback as the vigilante ninja known as Ronin, likely driven by the deaths of his family after Thanos’ snap.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Clint Barton’s journey last year, revealing that there was a longer plan in place for the character.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson previously spoke about the scale of Endgame, teasing that fans are in for an epic adventure that will serve as the culmination to the Infinity Saga.

“From what I can tell, what’s foremost in the [Russo] Brother’ minds is really delivering something that is a poetic and beautiful Valentine to a decade of madness,”Johansson told Empire.

Much like Barton, Natasha Romanoff is also in a dark place when this film begins. Johansson described the Black Widow’s frame of mind when the film begins.

“Nat is a very pragmatic person,” she explained. “She’s looking for answers. She was trained,and born and bred to finish the job. When we find her, she’s f***ing pissed off. The one thing we know about Natasha is that she’s going to hunker down and she’s going to get those mother[frick]ers. That’s her MO.”

We’ll see how Ronin and Black Widow help in the fight against Thanos when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.