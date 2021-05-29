Hawkeye Directors Celebrate Finishing First Edits of Disney+ Series

✖

Hawkeye's not set for release until later this year, but post-production on the upcoming Disney+ series appears to be going swimmingly. Bert & Bertie, two of the directors behind the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series, took to Instagram to share a snapshot celebrating the finalization of their initial director cuts. After finishing up their first cuts, the filmmakers were gifted a case of celebratory cookies and quickly took to Instagram to share a picture of the delectable treats.

"We did it! Thank you to our supremely talented editors [Roseanne Tan] and Tim Roche and to our multi-talented, multi-faceted, and multi-awesome Marvel Post Team," the Instagram post says. "Couldn't have done it without you. No, really."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bert & Bertie (@bertbertiedirectors)

Bert & Bertie directed a block of Hawkeye episodes while Rhys Thomas (Comrade Detective) directed the other block. Thomas is also listed as a producer on the project alongside the traditional Marvel Studios crew, including Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Trinh Tran.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

The series was written by a writer's room led by Jonathan Igla, an alumnus of Mad Men and Bridgerton.

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you think will be popping up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.