Hawkeye Disney+ Series Reportedly Back on Track for Fall Production Start

Hawkeye‘s road to completion on Disney+ has proved to be a bit of a winding road, but the series is reportedly eyeing a production start date of later this year. Charles Murphy‘s sources indicate that the company is now circling a September 2020 beginning of production on the series after the initial date of August was moved around. But, also very interesting is the fact that Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight are all scheduled to begin production before Hawkeye gets off the ground. That is amazing to hear and Atlanta will be the site of so much exciting Marvel content in the coming months. In this case, that indefinite delay that many were speculating about just became a whole lot more tangible with this news appearing.

Just last week, news broke that Marvel was willing to look beyond their preferred choice of Hailee Steinfeld to fill the role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming series. Disney had reportedly already begun auditioning other actors for the role. Jeremy Conrad talked about the situation on MCU Cosmic. In references to the actresses chosen, “Both have starred in movies, one co-started [sic] in a big budget sci-fi/fantasy film a couple of years ago, and both would make a great Kate Bishop if things don’t work out with Hailee,” Conrad said. “I will say that neither of them are anyone the Internet has been fan casting.”

Of course, he’s absolutely right about the fan-casting and speculation run rampant since the series got pushed back. Many have speculated that Steinfeld’s current contractual obligations with Apple might be the source of turmoil over at Marvel. Her set up with Apple TV+ could require her not to be in any competitor media for a certain amount of time. But, neither the tech giant or Disney have commented on those ideas as of yet.

Steinfeld herself isn’t trying to say anything about all of this. Back in November she tried not to play into the speculation too much. She said, “That’s not something that’s necessarily happening. We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.”

“I think generally speaking, this sort of experience has prepared me for working in this sort of space. So, whatever opportunity might present itself in this space, I do think I will be able to tackle it, now that I’ve had some experience under my belt.”

Hawkeye is expected to grace Disney+ next fall.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects on Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, WandaVision in December 2020, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021. Series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.