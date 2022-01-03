Hawkeye Composer Breaks Silence on “Bittersweet” Post-Credits Scene

Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were a little surprised, if not disappointed, by Hawkeye’s post-credits scene. Instead of teasing what’s next from Marvel Studios, Hawkeye concluded with a full rendition of the number “Save the City” from the in-universe Broadway production Rogers: The Musical, which appeared in the first episode of the series. Real-life Broadway composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, whose credits include Hairspray and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, conceived of the scene for Marvel Studios. Shaiman says in a new interview that creating the Marvel musical and experiencing the response from fans has been an almost “bittersweet” experience. a

“I mean, it was really a one off,” Shaiman tells Inverse. “It was just there. It was an idea that almost came up as a joke one day and then they didn’t let it go. It just kept coming up. But it was just to serve that one purpose of Hawkeye being in New York. In the original script they sent us there was much more. There was a press agent who greeted him at the door and he was looking around saying, ‘Where’s everybody else?’ And she had to kind of tell him, ‘Well, you’re the only one who actually has agreed to show up.’ He felt funny also about that, that none of the other Avengers were there.

“The hard part was writing a song that had to be something that Hawkeye or people who don’t like musicals would roll their eyes at. It’s been tough because we did our job well, and that means there are a lot of people who were like, what is this? I understand that there are a lot of people who would’ve expected and wanted the post-credits scene to be some new kernel of what’s gonna happen next in the MCU. I completely get it. But it has been tough to know that by doing our job well, we made something that not everyone likes. It’s been bittersweet almost, but to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is crazy.”

That said, Shaiman wouldn’t hesitate to return. He tells Inverse that his husband is a full-fledged Marvel fan (he sits behind Hawkeye during the broadway theater scene). If offered, he’d be willing to create a full-on Marvel musical episode akin to Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s “Once More With Feeling.” He says, “Well, of course we would.”

What did you think of Hawkeye’s post-credits scene? Let us know in the comments. All episodes of Hawkeye are streaming now on Disney+.