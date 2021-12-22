Hawkeye Finale Promo Showcases Clint’s New Costume

Promotional posts for Hawkeye‘s season finale showed fans what the hero’s new costume looked like. Disney+ played host to the holiday series this week. It’s become a running joke among Marvel fans that these shows always provide the main hero with a new costume by the end. Clint Barton wasn’t going to be any different in that regard. You knew Hawkeye had a bit of a “marketing problem” to paraphrase Kate Bishop. A purple suit helps show him as a bit more approachable. There’s a real sort of truth to that statement, Barton is so much more at peace at the end of this series. You can’t just move past the sacrifice of Natasha Romanoff. But, it must feel good to put a lot of the Ronin persona behind him. Now, he can step into the light as a new Hawkeye with a partner and a mission to nurture the next generation of heroes. Check out the costume down below:

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld talked about how much fun she’s had being Bishop with Entertainment Tonight.

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1473654562837966855?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld previously explained. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

In The Hollywood Reporter, new Hawkeye Kate Bishop talked about her character’s mindset before the finale began.

“I think that goes in line with not judging a book by its cover,” Steinfeld said. “There’s a reason there’s more than one episode. The story is unfolding, and this one is constantly unfolding and evolving. So surprises are happening and discoveries are constantly being made. But yeah, Kate’s privilege is part of her story and how she might toy with that or take advantage of that or use that in ways that aren’t appropriate at times. And her mother called her out for it. She’s a young girl and she’s learning what that means to have that privilege. Ultimately, we realize that the house she lives in, the credit cards in her wallet and whatever else she has doesn’t matter when the people that you love aren’t around or lives are being put at risk. So like you said, she ends up losing a lot, which is interesting, because we then realize her take on what people might have been harping on.”

