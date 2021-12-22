Hawkeye Finale Pays Off Avengers: Age of Ultron Easter Egg

The finale of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ today, and it had a pretty big reveal involving Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini). Hawkeye/Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) wife first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes went to the Barton family’s house after they needed a place to regroup. Since then, Cardellini also appeared in Avengers: Endgame when the family was snapped by Thanos, and fans were thrilled when it was confirmed she’d be returning for Hawkeye. Warning: Hawkeye finale spoilers ahead! In the Hawkeye finale, it was revealed that the watch Clint had been trying to recover had belonged to Laura, and it was engraved with a SHIELD symbol and a “19,” which implies that she is Agent 19 AKA Mockingbird. After this reveal, one Marvel fan took to Twitter to point out a connection to Ultron.

“#HawkeyeFinaleSPOILERS, but this aged pretty well and might be my favorite longest-foreshadowing-easter-egg so far,” @heyitsMattCaron tweeted. The quick clip shows the moment Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is confused by Clint’s family and calls Laura an agent. Turns out, that moment from six years ago ended up being true.

“I mean, you know, it was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe. It’s its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don’t know, it’s pretty fun,” Cardellini recently told Collider. “My daughter’s friends love it. It’s one of those kinds of things, you know? So it’s always fun. I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! But I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think people are more interested in the superheroes.”

Hawkeye ended up being a delightful show for the holiday season. In fact, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about Hawkeye and revealed he hopes it will become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige added. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.