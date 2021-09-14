Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The First Marvel Christmas Movie Iron Man 3

With the heavy holiday focus on yesterday’s trailer for Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+, it was inevitable that fans would look back on Iron Man 3, the Shane Black-directed finale of ol’ Shellhead’s solo series, which took place at Christmastime and Marvel has declared a Christmas movie itself. The holiday aesthetic was arguably even more present in the Hawkeye trailer, where it seems to be a key part of the narrative, rather than just a stylistic choice by the filmmaker (Iron Man 3 director Shane Black often uses the holidays as a setting in his movies).
That makes sense, in a way. Hawkeye is debuting in late November and dropping weekly, whereas Iron Man 3 actually came out in May, and was on DVD in time for Christmas.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Iron Man 3 remains a divisive Marvel movie, argued by some to be one of the very best and some to be among the worst. That is not particularly surprising, given that Black took a big swing, and that there are elements of it (including the Christmas part) that are pretty specific to Black, rather than fitting completely into the Marvel Studios house style.
The result? Yesterday, Iron Man 3 was trending on Twitter for a while following the release of the Hawkeye trailer. Check out some of our favorite responses from fans below.
Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.