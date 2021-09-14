Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The First Marvel Christmas Movie Iron Man 3

With the heavy holiday focus on yesterday’s trailer for Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+, it was inevitable that fans would look back on Iron Man 3, the Shane Black-directed finale of ol’ Shellhead’s solo series, which took place at Christmastime and Marvel has declared a Christmas movie itself. The holiday aesthetic was arguably even more present in the Hawkeye trailer, where it seems to be a key part of the narrative, rather than just a stylistic choice by the filmmaker (Iron Man 3 director Shane Black often uses the holidays as a setting in his movies).

That makes sense, in a way. Hawkeye is debuting in late November and dropping weekly, whereas Iron Man 3 actually came out in May, and was on DVD in time for Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man 3 remains a divisive Marvel movie, argued by some to be one of the very best and some to be among the worst. That is not particularly surprising, given that Black took a big swing, and that there are elements of it (including the Christmas part) that are pretty specific to Black, rather than fitting completely into the Marvel Studios house style.

The result? Yesterday, Iron Man 3 was trending on Twitter for a while following the release of the Hawkeye trailer. Check out some of our favorite responses from fans below.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.



Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Not an unreasonable request…

oh no Hawkeye is another bloody Xmas show



they’d better at least have a menorah somewhere like Iron Man 3 did… — Yaakov – יעקב (@yaakov_h) September 13, 2021

Die Hard?!

Hawkeye is an upcoming Marvel story set during the Christmas period where an established hero distances himself from his family and takes a young protégé under his wing … and people are comparing it to Die Hard?!



Iron Man 3 is RIGHT THERE, people… pic.twitter.com/kzXwirdBVR — Thomas Murch (@ThomasJohnMurch) September 13, 2021

Something magical

Hawkeye joining the ranks of Batman Returns, Iron Man 3 and Shazam!



There's something really magical superheroes in a Christmas setting. It's gonna be a banger fellas! pic.twitter.com/E6CpNsuboh — Paul Cagliarini (@ThePaulCag) September 13, 2021

Wanting more

https://twitter.com/phantom_harley/status/1437503882842705922?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A more comprehensive listing

https://twitter.com/David54493029/status/1437505653451497473?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You agree with this ranking?

tired: Die Hard is a Christmas movie

wired: Hawkeye is a Christmas series

inspired: Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie — (((Russell Crock))) (@RussellCrock) September 13, 2021

Chasing the market

The MCU is reeeaaallly going after that Christmas tradition market with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Iron Man 3



They throw enough darts at the board they might one day hit that holiday-classic bullseye ala Die Hard or that one Ted Lasso episode



Or Klaus.



Watch Klaus. — Andrew Eisenman (@AndrewJEisenman) September 13, 2021

One of a kind

Hawkeye may be Christmas themed and timed…



But ain't no one is gonna do it like Iron Man 3 did. — :): NIKKI ⋈ seeing ATEEZ on my B-Dayᯓ✮😭 (@chansoulmateskz) September 13, 2021

Run, Hawkeye, Run

https://twitter.com/Iouistmarvel/status/1437601918264676357?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

More of this, please