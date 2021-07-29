Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals New Details About Kate Bishop's MCU Debut

✖

Fans got some long-awaited updates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Thursday, when a first-look photo and release date were revealed for the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye series. The live-action adventure will see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) crossing paths with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and fans have been excited to see how their unique dynamic in the comics unfolds onscreen. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Renner teased how Kate will make her debut, and indicated that she will be a "fangirl" of Clint's.

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner explains in the report. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Renner's choice of words has already prompted a lot of conversation amongst Marvel Comics fans, especially those who base Clint and Kate's relationship on Matt Fraction and David Aja's 2012-2015 Hawkeye series. While Kate was a bit more acerbic and able to call Clint out on his shortcomings in that incarnation, she did get her start in the pages of Young Avengers as a character with a bit more of an earnest appreciation for Clint, who was dead at the time. With all of that in mind, it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that their dynamic could evolve over the course of the season.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," Steinfeld previously said of Kate Bishop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Wednesday, November 24th, exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

