Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals New Photo of Lucky the Dog

Jeremy Renner has been busy filming Hawkeye, the upcoming Disney+ series that will see the return of Clint Barton and the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. However, Renner and Steinfeld are not the only stars who have been working hard in New York and Atlanta. Jolt the Golden Retriever has been cast as Lucky the Pizza Dog, who appears to be playing a big role in the series. Fans first caught a glimpse of the professional pup back in December and many have been following his journey on Instagram. Jolt has not posted in a few weeks, but Renner just shared a new photo of his canine co-star.

Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character in the Hawkeye in the comics who made his debut in 2012. The character first appears when Hawkeye saves him and while the dog's tags identity him as "Arrow," Clint renames his Lucky. However, in an issue that takes place from Lucky's point of view, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog because he loves pizza. You can check out the new photo of Jolt below:

In addition to Renner, Steinfeld, and Jolt, Hawkeye will feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.