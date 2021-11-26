Lucky The Pizza Dog, Steals Slice Of Pizza From Another Dog In Adorable Video

Lucky The Pizza Dog decided to steal a slice from another dog in an adorable video this week. Jolt plays the character on Hawkeye, and it seems that the pup loves pizza in real life too. Another dog was enjoying some cheese and then Jolt came in to secure his birthright. (After all, Pizza Dog is more of a title than an actual name right?) All of the followers on Instagram were tickled by the short clip. Some of them were shocked to see that the dog didn’t actually have one eye closed in regular everyday life. Well, the Marvel Studios team accomplished that feat with some clever VFX work. (So, you can rest easy because Jolt is alight and enjoying pizza somewhere right now… probably?) All indications seem to point toward the dog being more involved in Hawkeye as time goes along. Him stumbling on Kate Bishop seemed awfully convenient, as well as his return for the Tracksuit Mafia members when they were raiding that underground auction in the first episode. Check out some lower stakes adventures for pizza down below:

When Hawkeye had the press conference for the series last week, Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to ask Kevin Feige about the duo that brought Lucky the Pizza Dog to Marvel in the first place. Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run on Hawkeye proved to be a major inspiration for this series. The creative team drew heavily on those comics for crafting the feel of this series.

“All of these roles [for Hawkeye] have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Feige explained during the press conference. “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige added. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

