Hawkeye Star Jolt the Dog Celebrates Birthday on Premiere Day

The first two episodes of Hawkeye have finally hit Disney+, and one of the show’s lead characters is celebrating in the best way possible. While Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner are still wrapping up some press opportunities ahead of Thanksgiving, Jolt the Dog is having a party and scarfing down some cake. It is, after all, the pup’s fourth birthday.

Wednesday, Jolt’s handlers shared a pair of pictures to Instagram of the pooch simultaneously celebrating the launch of Hawkeye and his birthday. In one picture, Jolt—the dog who plays Lucky the Pizza Dog in the series—is carrying a purple bow in his mouth. In another, he’s getting ready to pounce on a cake shaped like a pizza.

Hawkeye helmer Rhys Thoams previously applauded Jolt’s work on the series, calling him a consummate professional.

“Jolt is his real name. Just a consummate professional. A little easier than some of these folks to be honest with you,” he joked with Variety. “Actually, I was blessed.”

While Lucky, naturally, is the most favorite character of the series so far, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said the series is largely going to examine Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) time as an Avenger.

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige said during the show’s press conference earlier this year. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

