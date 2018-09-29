Early Marvel Cinematic Universe Concept Art Reveals Much Different Look for Hawkeye

Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has become a fan-favorite part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he almost did so with a completely different set of duds.

Charlie Wen, who did visual development work on The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, recently shared a look at concept art for “Urban Hawkeye“. The red-and-black costume, which you can check out below, would have narratively been made from random clothing Clint had at home.

It’s unclear exactly what context this “Urban Hawkeye” suit would have been in, but it certainly presents Hawkeye in a pretty interesting way. And considering the frequent hub-bub surrounding Hawkeye’s current MCU tenure – with the character ultimately not appearing in Avengers: Infinity War – some fans will probably see that as a blessing.

Fans went to increasingly-creative lengths to show their love of Hawkeye around Infinity War – starting petitions, making over subreddits, creating plenty of fanart, and even getting a tattoo inspired by the archer. Ultimately, the archer was missing in action, but it sounds like everything will make sense with the release of next year’s Avengers 4.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’” co-director Joe Russo explained earlier this year. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

“We’ve said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie.” co-writer Steven McFeely echoed in another interview. “And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters. And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, ‘Oh, they didn’t have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me.’ It’s likely because they have a lot to do in the next one.”

Apparently, Renner is pretty excited about what his character will have to do, even if he can’t share any real details.

“Everybody’s got to bite their tongue. But if you like Infinity War, there’s some stuff to come,” Renner shared in the same interview. “What I do know is it’s going to be awesome.”

