Hawkeye: Marvel Officially Releases TV Spot Online

Hawkeye is mere weeks away from premiering on Disney+, and the six-episode series will not only feature the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton but include the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. We’ve already gotten a glimpse at some trailers and posters from the series, and a new TV spot shared by Marvel Studios is showing off even more of the holiday-themed action. The video shared on Twitter kicks off with Steinfeld adorably telling someone the “secret” that she’s been working with an Avenger.

“The holiday event you can’t miss! Start streaming the first two episodes of @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, November 24 on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel wrote. You can check out the post below:

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. The show’s head writer is Jonathan Igla who is producing the series alongside Rhys Thomas, Trinh Tran, and Kevin Feige.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

