Hawkeye Might Be Marvel’s Bloodiest Project With Record-Breaking Kill Count

Hawkeye is arguably the smallest show Marvel Studios has done to date. No, not in the form of budget, but scope as it focused on a street-level plot involving Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) trying to stop the Tracksuit Mafia from wreaking havoc across New York. Even then, the show might be Marvel’s bloodiest show yet, with an absurd number of kills on-screen.

The folks at ScreenRant have rewatched the series to count how many people likely bit the bullet—or, in this case, an arrow. The team came up with anywhere between 50 and 55 potential deaths throughout the series. This total would “best” the previous record held by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Iron Man.

That said, the website’s angle doesn’t include any of the major Avengers flicks involving alien invasions or robots, meaning Thanos’ decimation of half of all light isn’t factored into this particular equation. Still, the two Hawkeyes certainly did put up a heck of a fight throughout their six-episode series.

A good chunk of those on-screen deaths may have come during the car chase, which ended up as one of Steinfeld’s favorite moments.

“The car chase in episode 3… with Jeremy and myself, we had the absolute time of our lives. I had a moment where we shot the first take and I literally just was like, ‘Yeah, this is absolutely why I did this. This is being part of the MCU,” Steinfeld previously told Entertainment Tonight.

“It was just so amazing, because this show is so beautifully balanced with these grounded characters and these very human emotional conversations, and of course, in the perfect MCU fashion, the car chases and the wild stunts and fight sequences,” she continued. “That was one of the first moments I had where I felt like, I had been in this very character-driven world, and then we were thrown in the middle of this car chase, and it was just the most epic thing.”

