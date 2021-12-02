Hawkeye Producer Speaks Out on Leaks and Rumors Affecting the Series

We’re officially halfway through Season 1 of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, the franchise’s latest series to make its debut on Disney+. The series has been entertaining fans with its take on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), with many eager to see who will be in their orbit. Rumors and speculation have surrounded the guest stars in the series, some of which has been confirmed (like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova) and some of which is still up in the air. In a recent interview with D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran addressed the fan theories surrounding the series, and argued that some of them are “spot on.”

“I try not to read too much into it, but it is fun at times seeing how fans are coming up with what they think is happening based on what they can piece together,” Tran explained. “Sometimes, they are spot on, while other times, I wonder how on Earth some of these conclusions came about.”

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. The series also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld previously said of Kate Bishop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

New episodes of Hawkeye debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

