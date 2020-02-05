New Hawkeye Rumor Points to the Introduction of Trickshot

It’s been known Hawkeye will eventually serve as the MCU debut for Kate Bishop, a fan-favorite character from the Marvel mythos that eventually takes on the Hawkeye mantle from Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Now, one popular online scooper suggests the Disney+ show might be a larger family affair. According to MCU Cosmic, Trickshot — the anti-hero alter ego for one Barney Barton — will also appear in the show.

First introduced in The Avengers #64, Barney is Clint’s older brother and appeared in several Hawkeye-centric titles until his death at the hand of Eggman. Because he lived in a comics world, after all, the character was revived in the early 2010s when he took a villainous turn and adopted the Trickshot mantle. It’s at this point the character joined Norman Osborne’s Dark Avengers as the group’s Hawkeye.

In the same report, the fan site also suggests the Tracksuit Mafia will also play a role in the show, pointing to a hefty adaptation of the fan-favorite Fraction and Aja Hawkeye books. Speaking of that, we are getting Lucky the Pizza Dog, after all. When we spoke with Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran last October, she spoke towards the quality of the show, saying they’ll watch exactly like the Marvel theatrical releases.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Tran said. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye is currently due out next summer. Other upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel due out this year include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August and WandaVision in December.

What other surprise appearances do you think will pop up in the Marvel Disney+ shows? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

