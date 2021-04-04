Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Writes Sweet Birthday and Easter Message to Robert Downey Jr.

✖

This year, April 4th is a double holiday! Not only is it Easter Sunday, but it also marks the 56th birthday of Robert Downey Jr. The star known for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten a lot of love from fans on social media today, and they're not the only ones spreading good cheer in Downey's honor. Hulk star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter earlier today to honor his "Science Bro" and now Hawkeye star, Jeremy Renner, is doing the same.

"Happy birthday to my dear friend @robertdowneyjr Happy Easter to you. Bestowing loads of love and laughter with family and friends today my brother," Renner wrote. You can check out his post, which features a photo of the pals looking adorably chummy at an awards show, below:

Downey Jr.'s days of playing Tony Stark may be over, but Renner is not quite ready to hang up his bow and arrow. In fact, he's been busy filming the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+. Not only is Renner returning as Clint Barton, but the show will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series is also expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Marvel's 2021 release schedule includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which currently has three episodes streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the year's line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.