Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Science Bro Robert Downey Jr.'s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Robert Downey Jr.! The actor best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 56th on April 4th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the star's special day, including some of his Marvel co-stars. The cast of the MCU are always showing each other love on their birthdays. Back in November, Downey Jr. posted about Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson's special day, which they share, and now Ruffalo is returning the favor.

"Wishing my other half of the #ScienceBros a happy birthday! @RobertDowneyJr," Ruffalo wrote on Twitter today. You can check out his post, which features a sweet photo of the "Science Bros," below:

Birthdays aren't the only time Downey Jr. and Ruffalo have showed each other some love on social media. Just last month, Downey Jr. celebrated St. Patrick's Day by honoring "lovers of all things green," which of course includes Ruffalo's Hulk.

While Downey Jr. clearly loves his Marvel co-stars, the actor has confirmed on more than one occasion that his MCU days are behind him. "Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep," the actor previously told the Hindustan Times. "I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying." When asked if he had difficulty leaving Tony after playing him for so many years, Downey added, "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

As for Ruffalo, he will be returning to the MCU as Hulk in Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany. Ruffalo previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December.

Marvel's 2021 release schedule includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which currently has three episodes streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the year's line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.