Hawkeye Favorite Teases His MCU Return

Tony Dalton quickly became a favorite amongst Hawkeye fans for his portrayal of one Jack Duquesne, the Marvel comics superhero more commonly known as Swordsman. Though the character was initially set up as the show's primary antagonist early on, it was all a charade as the character quickly worked his way into the hearts of many once the dust started to settle and it was revealed the character was a genuinely good guy.

In a new chat with DiscussingFilm, Dalton said he loved playing the role, especially since he's typically be typecast in villainous in recent years.

"I would think my history with Lalo and with a whole bunch of other characters, I've been doing this for a while… four years playing a hitman so that doesn't help to have a good image of your characters," Dalton told the website before comparing his Marvel character to What Lies Beneath's Harrison Ford. "Harrison Ford is always the good guy. But in that one, he's the bad guy and you just don't see that coming… I think they did the same thing in reverse [with Jack Duquesne]."

Dalton quickly added that he'd return to the character should Marvel ever ask.

"Of course, I would do that role again. It was fun. It's nice to be the good guy for a change," the actor added. "[Jack Duquesne] is a completely different character than Lalo and it's a whole different direction."

Hawkeye has yet to be renewed for a second season.

"I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it's going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it," Hawkeye helmer Rhys Thomas explained last year. "And it's been great to see Hailee's character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again."

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other DefendersVerse characters do you want to see appear in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.