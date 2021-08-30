Hawkeye: Did Hailee Steinfeld Just Tease the Trailer Coming Soon?

✖

It hasn't even been a week since fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got their first look at Spider-Man: No Way Home, and they're already looking for what comes next. Sunday evening, Marvel fans on Twitter started trying to connect imaginary dots in hopes it'd result in a Hawkeye trailer coming in the next week or so.

You see, early Sunday, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld uploaded a slide to her Instagram Stories of nothing but the color purple, the primary color both she and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) wear on their suits.

Tied with that, some eagle-eyed fans noticed an account tied to the movie — @hawkeyeofficial — was activated after some time offline. Marvel typically launches social media pages in coordinator with trailer and poster releases, so fans are hoping the Twitter activation could mean something.

THEY REACTIVATED THE HAWKEYE ACCOUNT + HAILEE POSTED THIS??? THE TRAILER IS COMINGG pic.twitter.com/ze6fRnQdCX — carlos⩔ (@eternalswilson) August 30, 2021

Does it mean a Hawkeye sneak peek is on the way? Not necessarily. Steinfeld posted earlier this month she was filming reshoots for the property, which recently began to wrap. Perhaps her purple Instagram post was to commemorate her wrapping on the show for good ahead of its November release.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Feige previously said of pickup photography.

He adds, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ beginning November 24th.

