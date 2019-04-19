Disney+ Developing ‘Hawkeye’ TV Series Starring Jeremy Renner

Several popular Marvel characters are getting their own TV shows on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, and now it’s been revealed that the best, most popular, most amazing Avenger is getting his own series. No, not Captain America. Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, is getting a solo TV show on Disney+ in the near future.

Variety broke the news on Wednesday morning, reporting that Disney+ was indeed developing a Hawkeye series in addition to its projects based on Scarlet Witch and Loki. Jeremy Renner, who has starred as Hawkeye in the MCU, will reprise his role in the show. However, Renner won’t be the only Hawkeye to appear.

The show is set to be based on the Hawkeye comics in which Barton passes the torch to the next archer to take on the mantle, Kate Bishop. It will be an adventure series that follows Kate’s training to become the Hawkeye of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing Barton to officially retire.

This will be a limited series for Disney+, much like the other shows that are based on MCU characters. However, while there may not be a ton of episodes, these are the first shows that will truly tie into the events going on in the MCU. Therefore, the set up of Kate Bishop will actually carry over into the Avengers franchise, allowing her to take Clint’s place on the big screen.

