Hawkeye Just Debuted and the Fans Already Want to See Kingpin

Hawkeye has barely started, and fans are already looking to the future. With rumors of the inclusion of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk found around every corner online, fans watching the show can’t help but think just how the character will be involved should he eventually show up. As we explained earlier, a character introduced at the tail-end of the two-part premiere has a direct relationship with the iconic Marvel villain, and the show’s plot itself is perfect for the introduction of a character like Kingpin.

Regardless, Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran wouldn’t confirm one way or another when we asked her about the rumors earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, Maya Lopez is cool, like I said, she’s such a badass in the comics and we wanted to make sure that that was, you know, portrayed as well,” Tran tells ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “I can’t go into details in terms of like how she’s integrated into, you know, the story. I don’t wanna spoil anything, Brandon.”

Enough people are talking about the character’s eventual rumored arrival, he’s already trending on social media. Keep scrolling to see what Hawkeye fans are saying.

Saving the Holidays

#Hawkeye (2021):



Christmas in NY

More Clint Barton

Natasha Romanoff reference

Debut of Kate Bishop

Debut of Echo

Debut of Lucky

Debut of Bishop Fam

Debut of Swordsman

Debut of KingPin in the MCU

Return of Yelena

Return of Laura Barton

Rogers: The Musicalpic.twitter.com/745SRG03Fz — Hawkeye News & Updates (@Hawkeye_Updates) November 21, 2021

On the Way, Bro

https://twitter.com/MisterHubComics/status/1463444125622091780?s=20

#SaveDaredevil

Different Reasons

https://twitter.com/TheSchmittyyy/status/1463525571271573505?s=20

No Doubt About It

oh yeah kingpin is definitely gonna show up sometime in the #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/TJUm89h6Xw — Marvel Television Updates! #KeepMarvelTVCanon (@MarvelTVcomfort) November 24, 2021

Thunderbolts

https://twitter.com/GodEmperorBoss/status/1460671521161035777?s=20

Spider-Verse

Get ready to see this version of Kingpin pic.twitter.com/5mu0KVONnT — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 24, 2021

*****

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.