Hayley Atwell Confirms She Only Filmed Two Shots for Avengers: Endgame

As the culmination of the first decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was a lot to pack in to the 3-hour runtime of Avengers: Endgame. So much so that there were some scenes left for the cutting room floor as they had to trim the massive movie to be as concise and paced as possible.

And while the appearance of Peggy Carter was a massive surprise, some fans might think that there was an alternate version of her scenes or that other parts were cut out in the end. But actress Hayley Atwell admitted that she was only ever supposed to film those two scenes.

“I think we shot that maybe two years ago,” Atwell said to the Hollywood Reporter. “So, it was maybe a few weeks before then that I got the call saying, ‘We’re thinking about this… What do you think about it? It might end the whole franchise.’ Then, it was an afternoon of filming about two years ago.”

When asked about additional footage that didn’t make the film, Atwell added, “No, we filmed just those two things. You see me through the office blinds, and then that scene with the slow-dancing. Those were the two that I was always intended to film.”

While there are rumors for the character to return in the final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., set to premiere next year on ABC, Atwell explained that she isn’t eager to return to the role just yet because the events of Avengers: Endgame wrapped up Agent Carter‘s story so well.

“I feel really fulfilled. It was a great time, and I think they ended it beautifully with Endgame,” she added. “It feels like a fitting end to that narrative. I’m a classically trained theater actor so I want a stab at the challenging parts in the canon for theatrical actresses. That’s something that I’ve always aspired towards. So, I feel lucky to have played her, but she’s one aspect of my career. She’s one part that I’ve played.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to working with Marvel in the future, as she also teased some future involvement with the upcoming Dinsey+ expansions.

“What’s remarkable is that this is a couple of work days for me,” Atwell explained. “I’ll do half an afternoon on Endgame, or then you’re in the studio for a couple of hours on What If…? Because so many fans love this franchise, it’s so much bigger than the time that affected my actual life, which is a remarkable thing.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.