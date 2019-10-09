Helstrom Cast Reacts to Joining Marvel Family

Days after Helstrom officially started production, Marvel Television announced the series would be headed by Tom Austen (The Royals), Sydney Lemmon (Succession), and Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland). As one might expect in the digital age, a few of the actors quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on joining the Marvel family with the company’s newest television show. Keep scrolling to see what the Helstrom stars are saying about their new gigs!

Joining Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel include Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy. Helstrom is expected to hit Hulu in 2020. What do you think of Marvel’s casting on the show so far? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Marvel!

“See You In Hell…” – Tom Austen (Daimon Helstrom)

"See You In Hell…" – Tom Austen (Daimon Helstrom)

“Exceptional People” – Sydney Lemmon (Ana Helstrom)

“CRAZY couple of months” – Alain Uy (Chris Yen)

Official Helstrom Account: “Let the terror begin.”