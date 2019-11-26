Marvel’s Helstrom Adds Justified Actor to Cast

Despite the world of Marvel Television crashing down around it, Marvel’s Helstrom continues production in Vancouver on its debut season. According to new reports from Deadline, the series has now cast Justified alum David Meunier in a recurring role on the show. Meunier is set to play a character named Finn Miller, a character involved with a secret organization that “handles work not for the faint of heart.” With the gothic and satanic undertones of characters like Daimon and Satan Hellstrom, it’s likely the organization is something that dabbles in the paranormal.

Meunier has some experience in the genre, previously appearing on The CW’s Arrow as a recurring character in that show’s fifth season. The actor joins an expansive cast including Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent,” Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski previously said about the show’s cast. “From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

In what was supposed to be considered Marvel Television’s “Adventure into Fear,” Hulu had initially ordered a season of Ghost Rider, to run alongside Helstrom. Since the outfit pulled the plug on that show, virtually all other television series from the House of Ideas have also be cancelled, including Cloak & Dagger and Runaways. With Agents of SHIELD set to air its last season next summer, Helstrom — and the set of animated shows featuring characters like Howard the Duck and MODOK — are the only offerings from the studio still in various stages of development.

Helstrom has yet to set a release date, but is expected to debut in 2020. Hulu also has the third and final season of Runaways hitting on December 13th while the last Marvel Television show — Agents of SHIELD — is set for release sometime Summer 2020.

What surprises do you think are in store for Helstrom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!