Helstrom Working Title Revealed, Targeting October Production Start

Though little is known about Marvel Television‘s two latest properties, it appears things are starting to heat up as we get closer to fall. ComicBook.com has learned Marvel’s Helstrom will begin production starting October 7th under the working title Omens. Taking it a step further, it would appear the Hulu series will be filming in Vancouver, a locale oftentimes frequented by The CW for the network’s Arrowverse family of shows.

Production is currently expected to last until February 28, giving the production a whopping 22 weeks to make sure everything is filmed and in the can. So far, we’re unaware just how many episodes the initial season of Helstrom or its sister show Ghost Rider will consist of, but judging by the production schedule, it’d appear the crew will get two weeks on average to film an episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With production set to kick off just over three weeks from now, it’s safe to say the production is deep in the casting process; it’d be reasonable to expect news on who’ll be playing Daimon and Ana Helstrom, plus their “serial killer” father, in the coming weeks. Though we can’t confirm casting news at the moment, it’d make sense for Marvel Television to time the announcements around their appearances at New York Comic Con, an event that takes place the weekend of October 4th.

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb previously teased at least two more shows joining the recent Hulu announcements in something he called Marvel’s “Adventure into Fear.”

“Something that really interested us and interested them [Hulu], and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it,” Loeb says. “Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear.”

Helstrom and Ghost Rider are expected to hit Hulu sometime in 2020.

What do you hope to see from Marvel’s new Hulu shows? What other characters do you think could join Hulu’s VengeanceVerse? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!