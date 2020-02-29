Crazy Rumor That Henry Cavill Will Play Wolverine In Captain Marvel 2 Goes Viral, Debunked

So you might have seen a rumor hitting social media that quickly caught fire, and it’s easy to understand why. The rumor stated that Henry Cavill was being eyed by Marvel Studios to play Wolverine, which is big in itself, but it also stated that he would debut in Captain Marvel 2, adding even more things to ponder. That got fans to thinking what it would be like for Cavill to take on the fan-favorite X-Man and how he would be implemented in Captain Marvel’s upcoming sequel, and while it has certainly gone viral and caught on online at several sites, we are going to have to debunk it. ComicBook.com has learned that as of right now Cavill has not been approached for any role, including the role of Wolverine, and the script for Captain Marvel 2 is not even done yet, throwing another wrench into things.

There’s also Cavill’s production schedule to consider. At the moment Cavill is shooting episodes of his hit Netflix show The Witcher, a show that will keep him quite busy for the foreseeable future after the big-time reception to season 1. In addition to the ongoing gig, he also has several other projects in the works, like Enola Holmes and his part in the Star Citizen single-player experience Squadron 42.

Taking on a Marvel project, especially for a character like Wolverine, would demand multiple films and more importantly a great deal of time for the foreseeable future, and at least right now with The Witcher, that doesn’t seem to be something Cavill has a ton of.

As for Captain Marvel 2, the film doesn’t have a title or a release date yet, and honestly introducing Wolverine there seems like an odd fit. We’re all for Cavill getting the role and don’t get me wrong, I would love to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel meet and have an adventure with Henry Cavill’s Wolverine, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be happening.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens to Wolverine in the MCU and enjoy Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher, which for the moment we are perfectly fine with.

