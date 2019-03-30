Hercules Rumored to Be Main Character of Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Despite the epic events of Avengers: Endgame possibly rocking the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its core, the future is still looking bright with the introduction of The Eternals. The next cosmic epic from Marvel Studios will expand the scope of the franchise in new, surprising directions, including the possible reveal of a major god from the Greek pantheon.

Rumors suggested by That Hashtag Show indicated a Greek god would be one of the main characters in The Eternals. And after fans speculated who it could be, MCU Cosmic has seemingly backed them up with their latest report that Hercules would be one of the main characters in the film.

Producer Kevin Feige is confident to explore this franchise for the future, revealing to Collider that it has the potential to expand across centuries in the MCU.

“Everything after [Avengers] Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them,” Feige previously said

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people.”

Added Feige, “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

We’ll see what Marvel does with The Eternals in the future. Perhaps we’ll get our first tease when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

