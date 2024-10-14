Agatha All Along Episode 5 Connects To Massive MCU Rumor

Agatha All Along’s latest massive reveal makes the big rumor surrounding Avengers: Doomsday even more interesting. In case you missed it, Episode 5 of the Disney+ series told the audience that Joe Locke’s mystery Teen is actually Scarlet Witch’s son Billy. It’s a ground-shaking reveal for this series. But, maybe more interestingly, it lends some credence to the hottest rumor surrounding Avengers: Doomsday. Writers like Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus have hinted that the next Marvel Studios team-up movie might adapt elements of The Childrens’ Crusade. This storyline heavily involves Billy and the rest of the Young Avengers heroes. They strike out to find Wanda Maximoff, because two of their teammates would like to know what happened to their mother. (That’s Wiccan and Speed for those playing at home. Speaking of, where is Scarlet Witch’s other son?) So, Billy would have to be around for that story to take place in the same way.

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the biggest moments on the foreseeable MCU timeline for a number of reasons. Take your pick of Robert Downey Jr’s return as Victor Von Doom, a sorely-missed Marvel crossover movie, or even more direct Multiverse Saga developments in a live-action project. If the rumors about Scarlet Witch being in a romantic entanglement with Doctor Doom are true, fans could toss Wanda’s long-awaited appearance onto the fire as well. There’s so much anticipation building around Joe and Anthony Russo’s big Marvel Studios movie. This development would only heighten things as we move toward the crucial moments of The Multiverse Saga. If the Young Avengers begin looking for Wanda by the end of Agatha All Along, don’t be shocked about that development.

Joe Locke on the road to Young Avengers

A lot of credit should go to director Jac Schaeffer for managing to weave in these big MCU developments during Agatha All Along. The WandaVision creative force has tried her best to keep the spotlight on Kathryn Hahn and her coven. But, in a franchise this big, there are some story elements that need attention. Even when they come in unlikely places. Episode 3’s Mephisto mention shook the Internet, and revealing Billy as the teenager that’s been tagging along with these witches would qualify as well. Still, it’s a delicate balance for a creative team that wants to tell a story about Agatha Harkness and not just provide MCU updates every week. It would seem that they’ve done that here. Schaeffer told The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel president Kevin Feige helped make the call for Mephisto in the early going. So, the gears are always turning.

Agatha All Along Laying The Groundwork For Children’s Crusade

These kids are going to find wanda.

When it comes to the Young Avengers, they already have a leader in Ms. Marvel. Iman Vellani sat down with ComicBook’s Phase Zero after the release of The Marvels to discuss getting the team together. During our chat, the actress revealed that The Marvels actually cut a sequence where Ms. Marvel had all of the heroes together. The theatrical cut of that movie actually featured Vellani speaking to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. A fun reward for fans who had been following these younger characters. Marvel Studios must have thought this was all a bit much too soon. But, in the time since The Marvels, more pieces keep getting added to the puzzle at different points. Bill is just the latest Young Avenger to pop-up after all these honor students keep cropping up.

“Yes, I mean, it was like pretty much the same lines,” Vellani told us. “I think they were trying their best to incorporate as many as they can. But, I think its better that we see Kamala actually form the Young Avengers starting from the beginning. Because, there was a version where they already exist and I was like, ‘That doesn’t make any sense’ and they were like ‘We know, we’re not gonna film this.’”

“But, yeah, I think it was really fun and I loved working with Hailee for just that one day that I got to meet her and see her and talk to her. She’s so… it was nice just having someone to relate to about the super suits and… you know, where the future of the Young Avengers lies,” she continued. “So, yeah I’m very excited. Hopefully, that turns into something real…. It’s my favorite part about the first Avengers film too. When Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson, they all gather together, and they’re like ‘we’re a team now.’”

