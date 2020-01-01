Here’s How to Celebrate the New Year With the Avengers

There’s countless traditional ways to ring in the New Year. You could watch the Ball Drop in Times Square in New York, or perhaps cueing up Avengers: Endgame so that Tony Stark snaps away Thanos as the clock strikes 12. In the event that you don’t want to sit through the emotional turmoil and extended run time of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s 22nd chapter, one Marvel fan has got you covered in a new video. Simply cue up the above video ahead of your 10 second countdown to the new year to ring in the 2020s with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

As created by Reddit user /u/starkboost, there’s a handy countdown and celebratory montage for the MCU to keep you in the New Year’s spirit while also paying tribute to the films of the biggest franchise of all time. You can watch the full video in the player above, and keep it cued up for the countdown tonight!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you need some help identifying the clips used in the video they are: “10” hails from Avengers: Endgame, “9” from Iron Man 3, “8” from Spider-Man: Homecoming, “7” from Thor: Ragnarok, “6” from Black Panther, “5” from Captain America: The First Avenger, “4” from Marvel’s The Avengers, “3” from Guardians of the Galaxy, “2” is also from Iron Man 3, and “1” hails from Avengers: Infinity War. The video concludes with Tony Stark snapping his fingers from the finale of Avengers: Endgame and one last clip from Iron Man 3 to ring in the new year.

One person that would probably love to experience this super cut to count down to his new year is none other than Marvel president Kevin Feige. Feige recently described getting Avengers: Endgame on the screen, and being at the film’s premiere, as the best moment of his life:

“I sat in the middle of a theater in Westwood opening night of Endgame which I had not done in years and watched the movie,” Feige said during a panel at the New York Film Academy. “It was maybe the most amazing experiences of my entire life mainly because they liked it and we worked hard on it! Being amongst that experience is something that only movies can do. Avengers: Endgame‘s opening weekend was unlike anything before as far as the atmosphere in theaters. Crowd reactions to major moments from the film have gone viral online as audiences erupted in cheers and applause as though they were at a sporting event.”

The future of Marvel Studios is bright with upcoming projects including Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.