Here’s When Ant-Man 3 Starts Filming

There have been a lot of questions about the future of the Ant-Man franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as the upcoming slate of the franchise has basically been decided for the next three years. But now we know that there will indeed be more adventures for Marvel Studios‘ smallest (and biggest) superhero, with the news that Peyton Reed has signed on to direct the third movie after last year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. But there’s little else that we know about the project, except that Paul Rudd will obviously return for another adventure in the MCU.

But now Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas has spoken out about the project, and unfortunately it sounds like people will have to wait a long time before the movie actually hits theaters. While speaking with Collider, Douglas said he doesn’t expect to begin filming Ant-Man 3 until early 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s pretty cool. The Marvel world has really been a great time, I love them. I’m having a great time. We’re starting a third one in the beginning of January ’21.”

Dougles confirmed that he would be returning to the franchise, though he did not offer any more details during his interview. But the news that Reed is coming back to make his trilogy shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he has long been championing his desire to make three films in the Ant-Man saga.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it,” Reed said in an interview with ComicBook.

Ant-Man 3 does not yet have a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Announced properties without release dates include Blade, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.