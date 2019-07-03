Homecoming Character Dropped from Spider-Man: Far From Home

Whether it’s actually the end of Phase 3 or the beginning of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home definitely kicked off the future for the long-running superhero franchise. But while it did set up a lot of future events in the post-Avengers: Endgame world, there were still some questions about some of Peter Parker’s friends who didn’t show up in the film.

One particular character from Spider-Man: Homecoming was expected to show up in the sequel, given that he appears in the trailers. But deli owner Mr. Delmar is nowhere to be seen in the theatrical cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There were lots of tweaks and changes made to the film leading up to its production. The fact that this minor supporting character was excised from the finished version shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, especially having seen the movie.

This might be a minor spoiler, but the film does not spend a lot of time in New York City as Spider-Man instead travels abroad as part of a class vacation for his school. The scenes in NYC bookend the film, so there’s not a lot of real estate to check in on everyone in Peter’s neighborhood.

There were a lot more changes made from pre-production to the finished product, including a cameo from the new Captain America Sam Wilson. The film’s co-writer Chris McKenna previously spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the former Falcon’s inclusion in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Not an outline, but as we were building toward the end of this movie, we were thinking about [who we could bring in].” McKenna explained. “It’s always great to draw on MCU characters and bring them into the fold. Happy [Jon Favreau] and Nick Fury are such great characters. … It could have been a day or less of going, ‘hey can we bring in someone like Falcon in to the third act?’ and Peter sort of teaming up and sort of being a team leader and stepping up in that sort of way. So, it was discussed.”

Unfortunately, Mr. Delmar will likely have to wait until the next Spidey film to make another appearance, while fans can see the new Cap when Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.